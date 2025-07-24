Massive overnight fire seriously damages Chamblee apartment complex

The Brief Chamblee firefighters faced heavy flames that left a local apartment building severely damaged. The intense heat of the fire caused the roof and walls of the apartment building on New Haven Drive to collapse. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries connected with the fire.



Chamblee firefighters spent the night battling heavy flames at a local apartment complex.

The fire broke out around 10:50 p.m. at the Huntington Station Apartments on the 2500 block of New Haven Drive.

What we know:

Fire Chief Steven Vickery tells FOX 5 that crews arrived at the scene to find intense flames shooting out of the second floor of the building.

At some point, the walls and roof of the building collapsed, forcing firefighters to pull back.

The fire caused the roof and walls of the Chamblee apartment building to collapse. (FOX 5)

Vickery said that some residents tried to run back into their homes to save their pets, but the crews were able to get them out without any injuries.

"If your house is on fire, don't go running back in," Vickery said. "It's always safe to let us do our job. Don't put yourself in harm's way."

Firefighters were able to get the massive blaze under control in a short time, but the building was seriously damaged.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.