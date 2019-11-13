Fire investigators seek clues in Union County apartment arson

article

A fire at a Union County apartment complex was intentionally set. That’s the ruling by fire investigations with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office.

The fire happened Nov. 7 at the Nantahala Village Apartment Complex, located at 40 Nantahala Lane in Blairsville. Fire investigators said they were assisted by a K-9 arson team to help determine the arson ruling.

“The 20-year-old, 7,500 square-foot building is two floors with four apartments on each floor. One unit suffered severe fire damage while the adjacent units suffered minor smoke damage. No injuries were sustained in the fire,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

Anyone with information on the fire can call 1‐800‐282‐5804. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $10,000 reward if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.