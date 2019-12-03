Fire investigators seek car arsonists

Investigators are looking into two car fires they believe were intentionally set in rural Georgia.

The first in Quitman County.

Investigators found a white 2008 Infiniti burning on the side of the road in Georgetown.

The second in Talbot County where they found a 2008 Chrysler Sebring burning in the middle of the road in Shiloh.

Investigators said both vehicles were stolen the same day they were found burning.

They've offered rewards of up to $10,000 in both cases.