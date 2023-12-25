Fire erupts at Sandy Springs apartment complex displacing 16 on Christmas Day

Several metro Atlanta families were left without home Christmas morning after a devastating fire broke out at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Roswell Road, where the local fire department swiftly responded to bring the situation under control.

Sandy Springs Fire Department Chief Keith Sanders expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate events, stating, "It's a very sad day when this happened. This is our second structure fire in the last 16 hours here in Sandy Springs. We try to encourage everyone to be safe, turn your Christmas lights off at night, and make sure there's nothing on that could cause a fire."

As of the latest update, the fire was under control, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported. However, the structure affected by the blaze, comprising four homes, is deemed uninhabitable at this time.

Firefighters battle an early morning blaze that left at least 16 people homeless on Christmas morning at an apartment complex along Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on Dec. 25, 2023.

The origin of the fire appears to be one of the top apartment. The Sandy Springs Fire Department is actively investigating the cause of the fire to determine its exact source and circumstances.

The incident has left 16 people displaced, adding to the challenges faced by the community during this holiday season. Residents were not sure what caused the fire.

