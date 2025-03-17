Fire destroys DeKalb County liquor store, threatens nearby gas station

The Brief An overnight fire completely destroyed a DeKalb County liquor store located on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Crews say they had to work quickly to keep the fire from getting out of control due to the business's proximity to a gas station. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters in DeKalb County spent the night battling a blaze that gutted a liquor store on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Officials say the wind sent flames to a nearby gas station, making the situation dangerous.

What we know:

The flames ripped through the Doraville Package Store on the 6400 block of Peachtree Industrial.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after midnight. When they arrived, the fire was fully involved and extending into a nearby gas station.

"When we pulled up, we had heavy flames at a store that was moving into another business that was on fire," Battalion Chief Steven Vickery said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The fire severely damaged a DeKalb County liquor store (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

The firefighters quickly got to work getting the flames under control. They say the proximity to the gas station made it a dangerous situation.

"When you're talking about a gas station, you're talking propane tanks and things like that - so you're talking about a lot of hazards," Vickery said. "With the liquor store, you wanna keep back to keep anybody from getting injured."

Thankfully, no firefighters were injured, and the fire was knocked down quickly.

The other side:

The store's owner says the building opened more than 50 years ago.

Despite the heavy damage, he plans to rebuild and reopen the business.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.