Fire destroys Coweta County family home

A family is out of a home following a massive house fire in Coweta County on E. Reynolds Road, making it difficult to find refuge during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a violent fire ripped through the home near Newnan around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, neighbors and friends were quick to capture images of the startling scene.

"I have a friend that lives a street over and she says you heard a bang explosion and then 10-15 minutes later the house was engulfed in flames," Shelby Hines said. Her mother and siblings lived in the home.

Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The Coweta County Fire Marshal is still investigating, although investigators say the home was older and more likely to catch fire from age.

Investigators say the building is a complete and total loss.

"It’s devastating because this is the second time we’ve lost a home and everything in it," Hines said.

The first, Hines says, was about four years ago.

Hines mother was too upset to speak with FOX 5 through a phone or zoom interview, but sent a text:

"...my daughter is such a[n] angel, she's so worried about me and we just in [the] last five months got a home..."

"I just can't believe this happened to us again," she said.

