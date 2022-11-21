Fire destroys Cherokee County family's home

article

A Cherokee County family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend.

Officials with Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews responded around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road.

At the scene, firefighters found a home already ablaze and quickly got into action deploying hose lines.

Unfortunately, the nearest fire hydrant required crews to shuttle water to the scene. Despite efforts by the crews, the fire destroyed the home.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family with resources.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.