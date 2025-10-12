Fire destroys Catoosa County building

article

The Catoosa County Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a detached building Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officials said firefighters from Stations 1, 3, 4, 6, and 7 responded to the blaze around 5:30 p.m. on Sunset Drive. Volunteers and command staff also assisted at the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy flames. Despite their efforts, the building was completely destroyed, officials said.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.