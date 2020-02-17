Fire damages several vehicles at Buckhead hospital parking deck

Authorities are investigating a fire Monday morning in a parking deck at Buckhead's Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

Officials tell FOX 5 a vehicle caught fire around 7 Monday morning in the West Parking Deck, which is primarily employee parking.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames to just one vehicle and extinguish the blaze, but officials say smoke and water damaged up to a half-dozen other vehicles.

"We would like to thank the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department for their fast response," a spokesperson for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital said in a statement. We are also appreciative to hospital employees who saw the fire and reported it quickly."

The hospital said the fire has not had any impact on operations.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.