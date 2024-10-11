Fire breaks out at DeKalb County Kroger grocery store

DeKalb County fire investigators are trying to determine what caused an overnight fire at a Kroger.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the grocery store on the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road,

Crews responded to the scene after a caller reported smoke on the backside of the store.

When firefighters got to the Kroger, they found a trash fire outside had spread to the roof of the building.

Thankfully, the damage was contained to the outside of the building and the roof.

There were employees inside the store at the time, but no one was injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.