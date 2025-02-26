Fire at Clayton County motel suspected to be arson, 1 detained

article

Police are investigating a possible act of arson after a fire at a Morrow motel.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night at the Quality Inn and Suites off of Jonesboro Road near Southlake Mall.

What we know:

Firefighters tell FOX 5 a second floor room was damaged in the blaze.

Thankfully, crews quickly got to the scene to make sure the fire did not spread to more of the motel while evacuations were underway.

Officials say they believe the fire was an act of arson and that one person has been detained.

What we don't know:

More details on how the fire started have not been released.

Authorities have not shared the name of the detained person or what charges they may be facing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services.