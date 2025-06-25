Firefighters put out blaze at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Residents of an apartment complex close to Georgia Tech were woken up early Wednesday morning by firefighters battling a blaze on the property.

Officials say crews have successfully put out the flames at the Centennial Apartments on Lovejoy Street.

What we know:

Officials with Atlanta Fire Rescue say they were called to the complex around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday after reports of smoke and fire.

According to the firefighters, the heat led them to exercise caution to avoid turning the situation into something more dangerous.

All the building's residents were able to evacuate safely with no injuries reported.

Firefighters work at the apartment complex on Lovejoy Street. (FOX 5)

Authorities say the fire started in a unit that had been vacant for two months.

What's next:

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the blaze.