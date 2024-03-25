Crews investigating fire at car lot near Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood
ATLANTA - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged half a dozen cars near Atlanta's Adair Park overnight.
The fire broke out at a small car lot near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Shelton Avenue.
Officials tell FOX 5 that at least six vehicles caught fire.
Crews worked over the night to get the flames under control.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
Atlanta Fire Department officials say arson investigators are looking into the case.