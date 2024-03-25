Crews investigating fire at car lot near Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood

Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged half a dozen cars near Atlanta's Adair Park overnight.

The fire broke out at a small car lot near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Shelton Avenue.

Officials tell FOX 5 that at least six vehicles caught fire.

Crews worked over the night to get the flames under control.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Atlanta Fire Department officials say arson investigators are looking into the case.