Fire breaks out at Insomnia Nightclub in downtown Atlanta

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The Brief Video footage captures the moment flames erupted inside Insomnia Nightclub in downtown Atlanta. Crowds of partygoers quickly evacuated the building as heavy smoke and fire began pouring from the structure. Local fire officials stated that individuals at the scene apparently managed to mitigate the flames before emergency crews arrived.



An evacuation unfolded in downtown Atlanta over the weekend after an active fire sparked inside a crowded nightclub.

What we know:

A fire erupted inside Insomnia Nightclub in downtown Atlanta early Saturday morning. Video shared with FOX 5 Atlanta shows the scary moment the flames broke out, forcing a sudden evacuation of the venue.

Footage from the scene shows panicked partygoers fleeing the building as thick smoke and flames pour out from one side of the structure. The sudden emergency sent crowds pouring out onto the surrounding city streets.

What they're saying:

In a statement on their Instagram story, Insomnia Nightclub management said that "a small fire" broke out on the patio. Management went on to say that there were no injuries reported, and the club is back to normal operations.

A screengrab of Insomnia Nightclub's statement regarding a fire at the facility on June 27, 2026. (Credit: @Insomniaclubatl on Instagram)

"We are aware of the videos. Currently, it appears this was mitigated by people at the location without fire department involvement," the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said in a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the specific cause of the ignition on the patio.