Fire breaks out at DeKalb County apartment complex

article

Authorities are working to find out what led to a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex located at o 1418 North Cliff Valley Way NE in DeKalb County Saturday night.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from buildings within the complex.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE