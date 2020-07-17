Fire at custom chemical facility in College Park

Firefighters spent Friday afternoon battling a blaze at a custom chemical facility in College Park.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Alchemix located at 2300 W Point Avenue near the overpass over Roosevelt Highway.

The fire was less than a mile from two of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s runways, but airport officials confirmed the fire was not impacting traffic.

Fire officials say everyone safely evacuated the warehouse.

A full alarm from College Park and Clayton County fire departments were struck, according to reports.

The structure fire cuased a nearby brush fire.

It was not clear if the fire involved any hazardous materials.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.