Finding peace and solitude at Georgia’s breathtaking Toccoa Falls

There are certain things you expect to find on college campuses, like libraries full of books and shady spots perfect for studying.

But one North Georgia college campus boasts a breathtaking feature you can’t find anywhere else: the tallest free-falling waterfall east of the Mississippi River.

We’re talking about Toccoa Falls College, of course, the private Christian college located in Stephens County, about 90 miles northeast of Atlanta. The school is named after Toccoa Falls — the 186-foot-tall waterfall which draws visitors from around the world to the campus every year.

A visit to The Falls begins at the Toccoa Falls Gifts & Book Shop, located inside the historic Gate Cottage. After paying a $2 entrance fee, visitors will walk down a 100-yard gravel path, which ends at the awe-inspiring feature. There’s also a nearby monument honoring the 39 people who lost their lives in the tragic flood of Nov. 6, 1977, during which a dam break above The Falls led to millions of gallons of water surging through campus.

Billing itself as "The Christian College of Georgia," Toccoa Falls College was founded by Dr. Richard Forrest in 1907; the school sits on a sprawling 1,100 acres. According to the school’s website, The Falls "has stood as a pillar of strength and wonder for our students over the past century."

Visitors are welcome to visit Toccoa Falls from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, and the campus address is 107 Kincaid Drive in Toccoa Falls. For more information on visiting The Falls, click here.