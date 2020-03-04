Finally sunshine! The sun should return in time for the weekend

article

This is not a drill. This is actually happening. Clear the dust off of your sunglasses because you should be able to see the sunrise Friday morning and it will stay shining for a few days.

Georgia will have to suffer through one more day of rain on Thursday with anywhere from a half to three-quarters of an inch of possible. But the heaviest of those showers should clear out by the afternoon.

The sun might breakthrough before the sunsets, but it definitely will be clearing overnight in time for sunrise Friday. Expect the end to the workweek to be breezy and cool.

The highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s, the lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday, the high will be in the low 60s and a low in the lower 40s.

Enjoy it while it lasts because the rain chance returns with the new workweek.

