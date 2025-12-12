Final weekend to donate Toys for Tots at Metro Atlanta Publix locations

The Metro Atlanta Toys for Tots campaign is the largest in the nation – and leaders say they're still aiming to collect another 185,000 toys before the end of the season.

What we know:

Sunday, December 14th is the final day to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at a Publix Super Market here in Metro Atlanta – but toy collection and distribution will continue throughout the following week. Now that it's "crunch time," campaign coordinator Kelly Wilson says toys may be dropped off directly at the Toys for Tots warehouse, which is located at 795 Atlanta South Parkway in Atlanta (near the airport).

If you can't make it to a Publix store this weekend or to the warehouse after that, there are other ways to donate: for a full list of toy collection sites around Metro Atlanta, click here. You can also make a monetary donation or order a toy directly through the Toys for Tots Amazon Wish List at the same link!

We spent the morning at the Publix Super Market at Buckhead Landing, checking in with the United States Marine Corps and the Jolly Old Elf himself! We also welcomed special guests from Atlanta Dance Theatre – who donated toys in honor of this weekend's performances of "The Nutcracker" at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center – and United Way of Greater Atlanta President and CEO Milton J. Little, Jr. Click the video player in this article to check it out!