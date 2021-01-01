Final stretch in Georgia's twin Senate runoff races

With just five days left to campaign, the two Georgia Senate runoff races are too close to call as several big names head to Georgia.

Senators David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler are fighting off Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, head pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in what has become the most expensive Senate races in United States history.

The nation is watching Georgia because the senate races will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

"The stakes are high. This is everything. From my point of view, Americans are ready to get past Mitch McConnell who has become an obstructionist and has said out loud that he opposes anything the democrats attempt to do," Democratic strategist Cathy Woolard complained.

"This is control of the U.S. Senate…the balance of power in Washington is on the line. So, it's not just Georgians spending money it's people from all over the country pouring money into our state on both sides," Republican strategist Brian Robinson observed.

Heavy hitters are headed to Georgia, such as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump, and President-elect Joe Biden.

The polls have both races at a dead heat and the side that turns out more voters will likely win the election.

