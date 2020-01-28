Filming begins for new 'Batman' movie

Filming is underway for the new "Batman" movie.

Famous director Matt Reeves made the announcement on Twitter. The latest adaption of the comic book superhero stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Robert Pattinson arrives at the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

"The Batman" is set to open in theaters June 2021.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.