Film icon John Travolta talks 'cloud nine' Cannes experience

The Brief Following a world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, John Travolta’s directorial debut begins streaming on Apple TV this Friday. "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" is a warm and nostalgic hour-long film chronicling a young airplane-obsessed boy’s magical first flight with his mother in 1962. Travolta wrote, produced, directed, and narrates the film, which also features appearances by several of his family members.



Following a world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, John Travolta’s directorial debut begins streaming on Apple TV this Friday.

"Propeller One-Way Night Coach" is a warm and nostalgic hour-long film chronicling a young airplane-obsessed boy’s magical first flight with his mother in 1962. The film was written by John Travolta (based on his book of the same name), produced by John Travolta, and directed by John Travolta…oh, and did we mention that the Academy Award-nominee also serves as its narrator? Clearly, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" is a passion project for the "Saturday Night Fever" icon, whose own love of aviation is well-documented. And along with premiering his movie at the world-famous film festival, Travolta was also surprised there with an Honorary Palme d’Or.

"I’m on cloud nine, literally," says Travolta of his experience at Cannes. "I knew it would be wonderful to premiere the movie here, but this Palme d’Or, which is, in my opinion, the highest award you can get in the movie industry, I don’t even know how to think with it. Because it was such a surprise! I did not know this was happening."

Travolta also turned "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" into a big family reunion, casting his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta in the pivotal role of a flight attendant who forms a lasting connection with the young protagonist.

"I always knew this about him, how dedicated he was," she says about working with her father. "[But] I just saw so much of that in the behind-the-scenes, of him being up 24-7 pretty much, putting every aspect of this film together. It was so inspiring and so incredible to see."

Travolta’s siblings are also featured in "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," including his sister Ellen, who helped inspire the performance of Kelly Eviston-Quinnett (who plays the young boy’s mother).

"We did a movie together in 1998," says Eviston-Quinnett of Ellen Travolta. "And I’ve always looked to her as someone who could walk into a room, and you’d be like, ‘Who is that? I must be around her!’ She lights up the room, and she’s funny, and she dances and she sings. So, I know it’s a little personal, but really this is an homage to Ellen."

"Propeller One-Way Night Coach" begins streaming globally May 29th on Apple TV.