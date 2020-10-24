Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:43 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:04 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Fight near Starbucks leads to death of California man, 69; suspect, 20, in custody

By Dom Calicchio
Published 
California
FOX News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 69-year-old California man died Wednesday, three days after being knocked unconscious outside a Starbucks coffee shop for complaining about loud music, according to reports.

Following the death of the Sacramento-area resident, policed re-arrested a 20-year-old man who had been released on bail after initially facing battery and other charges in the dispute, FOX 40 of Sacramento reported.

The suspect, identified as River Baumann, was now being held on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“The victim was punched and he fell to the ground sustaining an injury to his head and he never regained consciousness,” Rocklin police Detective Zack Lewis told Sacramento’s KOVR-TV.

The victim, identified as Robert Ketner, was said to be a recently retired grandfather with an interest in motorcycles. He died soon after being taken off life support at a hospital, FOX 40 reported.

"He was kind of sitting outside, drinking his latte when the vehicle of some sort came by," a family member told FOX 40.

River Baumann.

"It was like really loud music. People were complaining about it. So, he pointed out which car it was and asked them to turn their music down."

The store in Rocklin was temporarily closed Thursday after employees learned the elderly man from nearby Citrus Heights had died, the station reported.

“I just can’t believe it,” customer Beverly Pilcher told KOVR.

A rose tattoo on the side of Baumann’s face helped police apprehend the suspect after the fight, the station reported.

Baumann was being held on $250,000 bail.

