Fight leads to stabbing at DeKalb County club
DeKalb County, Ga. - A man was stabbed during a fight at a nightclub, according to DeKalb County police.
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road, police said.
A FOX 5 crew at the scene said officers were investigating at Juicy's Joint, and towed a car from the parking lot.
Police investigate a stabbing in DeKalb County at Juicy Joint.
Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and is charged with aggravated assault, according to police.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from DeKalb police and a FOX 5 staff member on scene.