Fight leads to stabbing at DeKalb County club

A man was stabbed during a fight at a nightclub, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road, police said.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene said officers were investigating at Juicy's Joint, and towed a car from the parking lot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police investigate a stabbing in DeKalb County at Juicy Joint.

Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.