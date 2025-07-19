Expand / Collapse search

Fight leads to stabbing at DeKalb County club

Published  July 19, 2025 1:46pm EDT
DeKalb County
Police investigate a stabbing in DeKalb County at Juicy Joint. 

The Brief

    • The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road, police said.
    • Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
    • The suspect was arrested at the scene and is charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

DeKalb County, Ga. - A man was stabbed during a fight at a nightclub, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road, police said.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene said officers were investigating at Juicy's Joint, and towed a car from the parking lot.

Police investigate a stabbing in DeKalb County at Juicy Joint. 

Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article came from DeKalb police and a FOX 5 staff member on scene. 

