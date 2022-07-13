Fight at DeKalb County gas station ends with man shot to death

Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man outside a DeKalb County gas station early Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County police say the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the 2400 block of Candler Road.

According to detectives, the incident began when two customers at the gas station got into an argument. The heated altercation quickly turned violent and one of the customers shot the other at least twice.

A gas station attendant told FOX 5 that he heard the gunfire and saw people start running in and out of the store in fear. One bullet came through the gas station's window.

Medics rushed the victim, described as a man in his 40s, to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators spent hours Wednesday morning examining security footage and speaking to witnesses on the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the names of any possible suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.