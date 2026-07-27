FIFA Fan Festival: Record 9M fans attend 2026 World Cup celebrations

The Brief More than 9 million people attended the FIFA Fan Festival across 13 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The record-breaking 39-day celebration featured live screenings of all 104 matches alongside major musical performances and cultural events. Organizers expanded venue schedules in cities like Miami and Toronto to meet overwhelming fan demand throughout the tournament.



A record-breaking 9.017 million supporters gathered at FIFA Fan Festival sites across North America to watch live matches during the 39-day tournament.

FIFA Fan Festival attendance

What we know:

More than 9 million visitors attended official festival sites in 13 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The turnout marked the highest attendance since the program started during the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Daily turnout hit a peak on June 27 when 543,020 people visited festival venues on the final day of group play. Mexico City recorded the highest total attendance, welcoming 2.57 million supporters across 36 operating days.

World Cup Final celebrations

By the numbers:

The tournament celebration wrapped up on July 19 as 263,972 fans watched Spain defeat Argentina across eight remaining active sites. The 13 venues operated for a combined total of 348 days and nearly 3,200 hours.

Concessions sold 6,327,842 total food and beverage units, with sales topping out at 398,810 units on June 27. Monterrey generated 21% of all beverage purchases, making it the highest-consuming city.

Global entertainment and performances

What they're saying:

More than 873 musical acts performed across all sites, including Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, Ludacris, deadmau5 and Imagine Dragons. Over 781,500 supporters gathered at Mexico City’s Zócalo main square to watch their national team play five matches.

"Once again, the FIFA Fan Festival showed the extraordinary power of football to unite and inspire fans from all over the world, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that was accessible to all," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Future host city details

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether future tournament host cities will adopt identical operating schedules or partner activation models. Financial figures regarding total revenue generated from food, drink and official merchandise sales have not been released.