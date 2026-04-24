Fiery crash in southeast Atlanta sends 2 to hospital, police on scene

The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed and caught fire in southeast Atlanta. Investigators say the vehicle hit a utility pole at a high rate of speed before bursting into flames. The crash shut down part of Boulevard as crews worked to restore power and clear the scene.



Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a fiery crash in southeast Atlanta, according to officials.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire crews responded to the scene along Boulevard near Mead Street around 3 a.m., where they found a vehicle on fire after it struck a utility pole. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

Authorities said the two people inside the car were found roughly 80 to 100 feet away from the vehicle. It is unclear if they were ejected during the crash. Both were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, with at least one person reported in serious condition.

Investigators believe speed was a factor, citing the extent of the damage and how quickly the car caught fire upon impact.

The crash temporarily knocked out power to parts of the area. A section of Boulevard was closed for several hours as crews cleared debris and repaired damage.

This is a developing story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.

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