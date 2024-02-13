Several charged after massive fentanyl bust in Oglethorpe County

article

Deputies in Oglethorpe County say they've tracked down the source of a large amount of fentanyl believed to be connected to a rise in drug overdoses in the county.

Officials with the county's sheriff's office say they've been investigating an uptick in overdose and overdose deaths recently.

In their investigations, officials say they tracked down the source and ended up seizing pounds of fentanyl along with meth, cocaine, marijuana, and counterfeit prescription pills.

"Amazingly, there was a steep drop-off in overdoses and deaths after those drugs were seized, and those arrests were made," Sheriff David R. Gabriel wrote on Facebook.

The individuals involved are facing drug trafficking charges.

Investigators have not released the identities of those charged in the drug bust.