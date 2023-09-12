Felton man arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after horrific video circulates on social media

Haralson County Sheriff's Office officials have arrested 48-year-old Jamey Lee "Pooh" Souder of Felton on charges of Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Unlawful Possession of Firearms, and Felony Manufacture/Distillation of Alcoholic Beverages. Souder's arrest comes after a horrific video depicting animal cruelty involving puppies circulated on social media.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Haralson County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 7 when a concerned citizen reported the video. Sheriff Stacy Williams was notified the following day and promptly contacted Capt. Donnie Mapp of the Criminal Investigative Division to launch an investigation into the case. Sgt. Jason Bowman and Investigator Seth Entrekin were assigned to lead the inquiry.

On Sept. 8 at around p.m., Sheriff Williams, accompanied by investigators, members of the Crime Suppression Unit, a Crime Scene Investigator, and B shift Patrol Deputies, executed a search warrant in the 7600 block of Highway 27. The warrant was served for Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and uncovered critical evidence, including a firearm and two active moonshine stills, along with the components for additional stills.

This incident marks the second case of animal abuse in Haralson County in the first eight days of September, with the first case originally investigated by Haralson County Animal Control but subsequently taken over by the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Williams expressed concern, stating, "Back in June of this year, we saw two cases of terrible mistreatment of animals that caused death. In both of those cases, our Office charged the individuals with Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. Now, in early September, we are seeing more animal abuse cases. It is hard to understand someone not taking care of their animals; it is even harder to understand someone intentionally harming them. Animal cruelty in any form is unacceptable."

Souder is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to ensure justice is served for the abused animals and the discovery of illegal firearms and moonshine stills.