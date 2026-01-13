Felon reportedly impersonates officer during Gwinnett traffic stop

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police arrested a man in September after impersonating a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop. Investigators say the suspect, Brian Garrard, was a convicted felon at the time of his September arrest. Officers also found he was in possession of a firearm during the stop.



A convicted felon is facing 14 charges after he claimed to be a "bail enforcement agent" in September when he was pulled over by Gwinnett County police for driving a motorcycle with a stolen tag.

The backstory:

When pulled over on Sept. 18, 2025, the driver, identified as Brian Garrard, 60, tried to drive away but was hindered by the patrol vehicle's push bumper, according to police. Afterward, Garrard allegedly denied several times that he had tried to run and that the motorcycle tag had been stolen.

During a search, officers found a firearm, a badge that said "bail enforcement agent," and blue lights installed on the motorcycle.

Garrard also refused to provide officers with his full name on scene, and later at the jail, he provided a false name, Gwinnett County police said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators learned that Garrard was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms after the stop.

After the traffic stop, Garrard was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement; use of a blue light in the commission of a felony; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; impersonating a public officer or employee; failure to have a license on person; failure to register a vehicle in Georgia; driving with a suspended or canceled registration; driving without a license; and other traffic violations.

Garrard remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.