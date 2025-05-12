Felon banned from several North Georgia counties arrested again

article

The Brief Johnny "Hotrod" Jones was arrested in Stephens County on multiple drug and gang charges, despite being previously banished from the area after a 2022 conviction. Authorities say Jones was caught with meth, marijuana, crack cocaine, and hydrocodone, and attempted to conceal drugs during booking at the jail. He faces a total of 21 charges, including eight counts of criminal street gang activity, and remains in custody without bond on those charges pending a Superior Court hearing.



A felon previously banished from multiple North Georgia counties has been arrested once again — this time on numerous drug and gang-related charges, according to Stephens County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Johnny Rodrickus "Hotrod" Jones, 33, of Toccoa, was taken into custody on April 29 by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO). The arrest followed a coordinated investigation that also involved the GBI Metro Gang Task Force and the FBI-North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force.

Jones, who was recently released from the Georgia Department of Corrections, had been sentenced in 2022 for his involvement in a shooting at the Toccoa Pines (Prather Park) apartment complex. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Prevention Act. As part of that sentence, he was banished from the entire Mountain Judicial Circuit, including Stephens, Habersham, and Rabun counties.

Despite that court order, law enforcement officials received tips that Jones had returned to Stephens County and was once again engaging in criminal street gang activity and drug trafficking. Agents identified that he was operating a ruby red 2006 Ford Mustang while allegedly conducting illegal business.

On April 29, authorities spotted the vehicle within Stephens County and initiated a traffic stop. During the search of the car, investigators found marijuana, suspected gang paraphernalia, digital scales, packaging materials, and $790 in cash. Jones was arrested and taken to the Stephens County Detention Center.

During the booking process, deputies discovered Jones had attempted to hide multiple illegal substances, including suspected hydrocodone, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and a felony quantity of marijuana.

He now faces a long list of new charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute : Methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, and crack cocaine

Simple Possession : Methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, and crack cocaine

Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs : Four counts

Criminal Street Gang Activity: Eight counts

What's next:

A Stephens County Magistrate Court judge set bond at $141,000 for the drug-related charges. However, no bond has been granted for the gang charges. Jones must appear before a Superior Court judge to determine whether he will be eligible for release on those counts.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, and authorities are encouraging the public to share any additional information about gang or drug-related activity. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the GBI ARDEO Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), the SCSO Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (706) 898-7048, or online at gbi.georgia.gov.