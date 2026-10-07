Feds seize 42 kilos of methamphetamine after high-speed chase
A convicted drug dealer who spent over a decade in federal prison is back in custody after allegedly trafficking 42 kilograms of methamphetamine across state lines.
What we know:
Drug Enforcement Administration agents watched Garry Haggins, Jr. meet another vehicle in an Ellenwood parking lot on April 9.
Investigators say Haggins transferred two bags into his car and drove off at high speed.
Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted to pull Haggins over, but he resisted and ran from officers.
Inside his abandoned vehicle, troopers found about 42 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Haggins, 43, previously served a 135-month federal prison sentence for a 2009 drug conspiracy conviction in Florida.
Officers tracked the fugitive down in Oklahoma on Sept. 18 and transferred him to Georgia.
Haggins was arraigned in Atlanta federal court and ordered held in U.S. Marshals Service custody pending trial.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on how Haggins traveled to Oklahoma while evading law enforcement.
It remains unclear if additional suspects will face charges related to the drug load.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official court documents and statements released by U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, Acting DEA Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Connolly, and federal law enforcement agencies.