Feds seize 42 kilos of methamphetamine after high-speed chase

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The Brief Federal agents seized approximately 42 kilograms of methamphetamine following a high-speed chase in Ellenwood. A convicted drug dealer from Thomasville fled to Oklahoma before his recent arrest by federal authorities. Defendant Garry Haggins, Jr. appeared in an Atlanta federal court and remains in custody.



A convicted drug dealer who spent over a decade in federal prison is back in custody after allegedly trafficking 42 kilograms of methamphetamine across state lines.

What we know:

Drug Enforcement Administration agents watched Garry Haggins, Jr. meet another vehicle in an Ellenwood parking lot on April 9.

Investigators say Haggins transferred two bags into his car and drove off at high speed.

Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted to pull Haggins over, but he resisted and ran from officers.

Inside his abandoned vehicle, troopers found about 42 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Haggins, 43, previously served a 135-month federal prison sentence for a 2009 drug conspiracy conviction in Florida.

Officers tracked the fugitive down in Oklahoma on Sept. 18 and transferred him to Georgia.

Haggins was arraigned in Atlanta federal court and ordered held in U.S. Marshals Service custody pending trial.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how Haggins traveled to Oklahoma while evading law enforcement.

It remains unclear if additional suspects will face charges related to the drug load.