Federal jury convicts Michigan sex offender hiding in Georgia hotel

The Brief A federal jury convicted sex offender Nicholas Anthony on Wednesday after he hid at a Doraville hotel without registering. Authorities say the 41-year-old ran from Michigan registration rules following a 2015 conviction involving a 15-year-old child. Deputy U.S. Marshals tracked him down in 2025, and he faces sentencing in federal court on Oct. 29.



A federal jury convicted 41-year-old Nicholas Anthony on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender after running from Michigan to live in Georgia, according to federal prosecutors.

What we know:

Deputy U.S. Marshals tracked Nicholas Anthony to a hotel in Doraville after learning he left Michigan without notifying law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hotel records revealed he had been staying there since at least December 2024, and deputies arrested him in 2025 after confirming he never registered in Georgia.

The backstory:

In 2011, police arrested Anthony in Warren, Michigan, after he engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old child, federal officials said. He pleaded no contest in March 2015 to criminal sexual conduct assault and was ordered to verify his address quarterly for life, but he stopped complying after August 2016.

What's next:

A federal jury convicted Anthony on Wednesday of violating the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Tiffany R. Johnson is scheduled to sentence the Pontiac, Michigan, man on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not stated what length of prison sentence Anthony faces at his upcoming hearing. The case remains part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative involving the U.S. Marshals Service, Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.