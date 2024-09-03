Federal heat protections for workers in Georgia proposal

article

Federal heat protections could be introduced in Georgia as early as next year, aiming to safeguard workers from extreme temperatures.

The proposed rule would require employers to develop comprehensive heat safety plans, including provisions for water and rest breaks when temperatures exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The new regulations are designed to ensure that workers are protected from the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

Additionally, the rule would grant the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) the authority to investigate potential violations of these heat safety standards and issue fines to non-compliant employers. If implemented, these protections could significantly impact the working conditions for many employees across the state, particularly in industries with outdoor or high-heat environments.