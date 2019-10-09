Federal and area police probe actions of postal worker

Authorities are looking into why a postal employee working a Johns Creek neighborhood collected an Amazon package from the front porch of a residence.

And what appears to be unusual was captured on a home camera. It occurred last Saturday. The delivery person can be seen clad in a vest drop off the Amazon parcel. A little while later, there is an unidentified female post office worker who goes up to the same entrance and collects the very same package.

She can be seen taking the package back to the postal truck.

"We don't know why she did it," said Sgt. Tyler Seymour, with Johns Creek. "We are working with the postal division inspectors to find that out."

Seymour did say it was the only such report like that.

Amazon sent that homeowner a replacement package.