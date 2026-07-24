Federal agents seize 280 pounds of methamphetamine in metro Atlanta

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The Brief Federal agents seized over 280 pounds of methamphetamine and four pounds of fentanyl during a massive metro Atlanta drug bust. Three men were charged in federal court after authorities uncovered narcotics, loaded weapons, and armor-piercing ammunition. Law enforcement agencies across Georgia assisted federal officers during operations in Morrow, Austell, and College Park.



Federal authorities charged three men following multi-city law enforcement operations across metro Atlanta that removed more than 280 pounds of methamphetamine and four pounds of fentanyl from local communities.

What we know:

Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested Silvano Mendoza-Valencia, 40, in Morrow on Tuesday after he allegedly sold two pounds of methamphetamine to a customer. Investigators searched his bedroom and found 85 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl. Mendoza-Valencia is a Mexico national who is not legally in the United States.

On Wednesday, DEA agents stopped 20-year-old Christian Garcia-Esparza in Austell following an alleged sale of six pounds of methamphetamine. A search of his car yielded ten more pounds of methamphetamine, while a search of his home and backyard revealed another 100 pounds of the drug.

Federal agents recovered approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in a residential backyard during a multi-city drug raid in Austell, Georgia, on July 22, 2026. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia)

That same day, federal agents searched the College Park apartment of 45-year-old Robert Louis Burr, finding him next to two pounds of fentanyl in a kitchen drawer. Agents also discovered 50 pounds of methamphetamine in luggage and trash bags inside his living room, along with two firearms.

One weapon was an FN57 semiautomatic pistol loaded with armor-piercing ammunition. Burr was previously convicted of multiple felony drug trafficking and weapons crimes, prohibiting him from legally owning firearms.

DEA agents recovered an FN57 semiautomatic pistol loaded with armor-piercing ammunition alongside illicit drugs during a federal search warrant execution in College Park, Georgia, on July 22, 2026. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Expand

Mendoza-Valencia and Burr appeared in federal court earlier this week, while Garcia-Esparza appears in court Friday. All three face federal charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and remain in custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific origin of the seized narcotics.

Officials have not indicated whether additional arrests or charges are anticipated as the federal investigation moves forward.

The backstory:

The operations were conducted as part of Operation Take Back America. The nationwide initiative coordinates Department of Justice resources to eliminate cartels, curb illegal immigration, and combat violent crime.

"Due to quick actions and diligent work of law enforcement across the region, the operations of these three alleged drug traffickers have been dismantled," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "My office stands committed to prosecute—to the fullest extent of the law—illegal aliens, felons, and others who poison and endanger our communities."

Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized 85 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl inside a home following a multi-city drug operation in Morrow, Georgia, on July 21, 2026. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District Expand

"Drug traffickers continue to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs, which pose a significant threat to public safety," Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said. "These federal charges reflect our unwavering commitment to protect the public and disrupt the criminal organizations responsible for this deadly trade."

Numerous local agencies assisted the DEA, including police departments from Alpharetta, Cobb County, Clayton County, Hiram, Marietta, Roswell, and Sandy Springs. Sheriff's offices from Forsyth, Gwinnett, Heard, and Richmond counties also provided support alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Unit, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.