Start a new financial tradition in February

According to a retailer association, last year Americans spent about $22 billion dollars for Valentine’s Day. That’s close to $165 that each person spent. And this money in years past, just like Monday's holiday, mainly went to chocolate and flowers.

Let's think about a new tradition: Use the day to sit down and talk about what you want for the future. Maybe it’s to live in the mountains or the beach one day. Then make sure you are on the path to achieving it.

Country Financial representative Michael Gordy reminds us that all of February is "Insure Your Love" month.

"You can go buy a cup of coffee every day for $6 or $7 now. Or, as little as $12 or $15 a month you can buy a life insurance policy to say ‘I love you’ in the event that you untimely pass away. So there are things you can do that don’t cost much money to show your spouse, ‘Hey, I really love you,’ and instead of flowers, 15 or 20 years from now will be worth more than those flowers on this one day" Gordy says.

You can still enjoy a small box of chocolates. Or a single flower. Or even raise a glass to your future with a very good $12 bottle of champagne from the grocery store. But $164 multiplied by two? Don’t do that.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE