FDLE: 8-year-old Tallahassee boy at center of Amber Alert found safe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old Leon County boy Monday evening, but they say he has since been found safe.
On Monday, officials were looking for the child, who was was last seen Tallahassee.
By early Tuesday morning, they said he was found safe, and the Amber Alert was canceled.
No other information was provided, including whether officials found his alleged abductor.