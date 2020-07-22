FDA recalls toxic hand sanitizers

Hand sanitizer is the one thing most of us daily now. It’s in our purses, cars, and at work. But the FDA has a warning: It’s recalling multiple brands over safety issues.

For the most part, hand sanitizer is a simple two-ingredient product: ethyl or isopropyl alcohol and some sort of gel agent like aloe vera gel. And it’s become indispensable

But, with the low stock and sometimes desperation these days to get it, brands we are unfamiliar with have popped up.

The FDA warns that they are labeled one way but really contain METHANOL, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin. The agency says it’s led to blindness, hospitalizations, and death.

The FDA says two distributors – Saniderm Products and UVT – agreed to recall Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer AND UVT. It’s labeled “Made in Mexico.” And produced by Esk-bio-kem

RECALLED

UVT – lot 0530 and expiration date 4/22

Sandiderm – lot 53131626 and manufactured on 4/1/20.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Again, these hand sanitizers need to be removed from your stash, and tossed. Please review the FDA link for a growing recall.

A CDC reminder that hand sanitizer is only to be used when you can’t get to soap and water. The agency says washing your hands in soapy water for 20 seconds is the best medicine.