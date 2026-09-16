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The Brief Six hand soap products sold across 15 states, including Georgia, have been recalled due to potential bacterial contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that affected soaps could contain Pseudomonas and Serratia bacteria, which can cause infections. Recalled products include brands distributed out of Roswell and sold at regional grocery chains.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for six hand soap products sold across Georgia and 14 other states due to potential bacterial contamination.

Intercom Chemical Co. of St. Louis initiated a voluntary recall for the items. According to the FDA, test results indicated potential contamination of two soap goods with strains of Pseudomonas and Serratia bacteria, including P. aeruginosa and S. marcescens, which can cause infections.

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Federal health officials designated the event a Class II recall, which applies to products that may cause temporary or serious health problems.

Recalled products include brands distributed out of Roswell and sold at regional grocery chains.

What hand soap products were recalled?

Why you should care:

Food and Drug Administration officials released a list the recalled hand soaps shown here:

Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe: 28.7 fluid ounces, 693 cases.

Clearly Better by Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe: 1,000 milliliters, 143 cases

Summit 150 Foaming Hand Soap: 28.7 fluid ounces,1,040 cases

Vestis Foaming Hand Soap, Fresh Pear Scent: 33.8 fluid ounces, 225 cases

Laura Lynn Honey Apple Crisp Liquid Hand Soap: 8 fluid ounces, 301 cases.

Laura Lynn Foaming Pear Scent Hand Soap with Moisturizers, 7.5 fluid ounces: 294 cases.

Where were the hand soap products sold?

The recalled products were distributed to entities in California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Food and Drug Administration recall notice.



