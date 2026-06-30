FBI SWAT arrests Charlotte double shooting suspect in Georgia

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The Brief The FBI Atlanta SWAT team arrested a North Carolina shooting suspect, Marques Fleming, during a federal operation in Loganville. Authorities say Fleming ran to Georgia after allegedly shooting two people on Wabash Avenue in Charlotte. One shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries, while the second victim is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds.



A 25-year-old man is in custody in Georgia for allegedly shooting two people in Charlotte before crossing state lines.

Marques Fleming was arrested on Loganville Drive in Loganville by the FBI SWAT team.

Charlotte shooting investigation

What we know:

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers found two people shot in the 900 block of Wabash Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. last Sunday. Paramedics rushed both victims to local hospitals, where one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and the other for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators identified 25-year-old Marques Fleming as the suspect and obtained arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Federal agents and local tracking teams discovered Fleming ran from North Carolina to Georgia to avoid capture.

Loganville arrest details

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the two shooting victims or provided an updated status on their medical conditions. Investigators also have not disclosed a motive for the double shooting or what connection Fleming had to the victims.

Suspect extradition process

What's next:

Fleming remains in federal custody following his arrest by the SWAT team in Georgia. Authorities will extradite Fleming back to North Carolina, where he will be transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.