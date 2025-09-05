FBI offers $15K reward in 2021 Columbus bank parking lot killing

article

The Brief FBI offering $15,000 reward in 2021 killing of Columbus businessman Amit Patel. Patel was shot outside a Buena Vista Road bank during a robbery on Dec. 6, 2021. Suspects fled in a stolen Toyota Tacoma; authorities urge tips to FBI or Columbus police.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people wanted in the 2021 killing of Amit Patel outside a Columbus bank.

What we know:

On Dec. 6, 2021, Patel drove to the Synovus Bank at 4505 Buena Vista Road to deposit money from his business, according to investigators. As he approached the entrance, two men pulled into the parking lot in a stolen Toyota Tacoma with no license plates.

Authorities said one man got out of the truck, shot Patel, and stole his money. Patel died at the scene. Both men fled in the stolen vehicle, which was captured on surveillance video as it left the area.

The FBI released photos of Patel along with an image of the truck and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov. Information can also be shared with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3205.