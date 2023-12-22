article

Georgia's law enforcement has now joined the multi-state search for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in the company of a 20-year-old man.

Akary Cruz disappeared from her home in Indianapolis on the night of December 18, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta division.

She is believed to be traveling with her older boyfriend, identified as Esvin Cruz Cante, 20. The pair is thought to be traveling through the state of Georgia and may be en route to Guatemala, Cante's country of origin.

Cruz left behind a note expressing her romantic involvement with Esvin and their desire to be together. The note revealed their intention to embark on a journey to Guatemala.

Cruz is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

The FBI Atlanta is searching for a blue 2010 Honda Civic with license plate 783CNO believe to part of a multi-state search for a 14-year-old Indianapolis girl. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Cruz and Cante are believed to be in a blue 2010 Honda Civic with license plate 783CNO.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.

In the event that Cruz or Cante is spotted, the public is advised to immediately call 911 or the FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000.