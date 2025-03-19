FBI fugitive wanted for killing pregnant girlfriend arrested in Atlanta

article

A recent routine traffic stop in southwest Atlanta led to the capture of an FBI most wanted fugitive who was wanted in connection with a 2021 murder case in Philadelphia.

What we know:

On March 8, at approximately 4:48 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at 850 Oak Street SW on a 2017 Chevy Equinox after a license plate reader flagged the vehicle for invalid registration.

The driver, who initially identified himself as "Prince Kareem," was unable to provide a valid driver’s license or confirm his identity. Officers requested that he write down his name and birthdate, but the information he provided did not return any records.

When officers attempted to detain the driver for further investigation, he put the vehicle in drive and tried to flee. He then abandoned the car and ran away, but officers quickly caught and arrested him without further incident.

A search following the arrest revealed that he was carrying a fake identification card, which also failed to return any results. Using a fingerprint scanning device, officers finally identified the suspect as 27-year-old Justin Smith—a fugitive wanted by the FBI.

Smith was wanted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the 2021 murder of his pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend, who disappeared on March 30, 2021, and was found dead on April 5, 2021. He had a federal arrest warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Dig deeper:

According to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, Smith was wanted for the death of Dianna Brice, who had a young son and was 14 weeks pregnant, at the time of her death in 2021.

Brice was reported missing March 30, 2021. She was reportedly last seen getting into a car with Smith. That car was later found burning in southwest Philadelphia, but Brice was not inside.

Her remains were found a few days later. She had been shot multiple times in the head. Investigators believed Smith was responsible and issued a warrant for his arrest.

What's next:

Smith was charged locally with No Tag/No Decal and Use of a Fraudulent License/ID before being transported to the City of Atlanta Jail. The FBI was notified of his capture, and it is expected that he will be extradited to Philadelphia.