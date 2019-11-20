FBI: Former Houston police officers, 911 caller arrested on federal charges in Harding Street raid

WATCH: Houston police officials discuss the new federal charges

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested two former Houston police officers and a 911 caller in connection to the deadly Harding Street raid Wednesday morning.

Two residents, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, were shot and killed in their southeast Houston home during the botched drug raid on January 28. Four police officers were also injured in a shooting at the raid.

The FBI says Gerald Goines, Steven Bryant, and Patricia Garcia have been hit with federal charges.

Goines is charged with two counts of depriving the victims’ constitutional right to be secure against unreasonable searches. The indictment alleges Goines made numerous materially false statements in the state search warrant he obtained for their residence.

MORE: Former Houston police officers charged with murder in Harding Street raid



Goines and Bryant are charged with obstructing justice by falsifying records. Goines allegedly made several false statements in his tactical plan and offense report prepared in connection with that search warrant. The indictment alleges Bryant falsely claimed in a supplemental case report he had previously assisted Goines in the Harding Street investigation. Bryant allegedly identified a brown powdery substance, likely heroin, he retrieved from Goines’ vehicle as narcotics purchased from the Harding Street residence Jan. 27.



Goines is further charged with three separate counts of obstructing an official proceeding. The federal grand jury alleged Goines falsely stated Jan. 30 that a confidential informant had purchased narcotics at the Harding Street location three days prior. He also falsely stated Jan. 31 that a second informant purchased narcotics at that residence that day, according to the charges. On Feb. 13, he also falsely claimed he had purchased narcotics at that residence on that day. The indictment alleges none of these statements were true.



The charges against Garcia allege she conveyed false information by making several fake 911 calls. Specifically, on Jan. 8, she allegedly made several calls claiming her daughter was inside the Harding Street location.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, Garcia added that the residents of the home were addicts and drug dealers and that they had guns – including machine guns – inside the home, according to the indictment. The charges allege none of Garcia’s claims were true.



If convicted of the civil rights charges, Goines faces up to life in prison. Each obstruction count carries a potential 20-year sentence, while Garcia faces a five-year term of imprisonment for conveying false information.



The FBI is conducting the investigation.

Goines and Bryant were both out on bond for their previous charges in the botched raid. Goines is charged with two counts of felony murder, and Bryant is charged with second-degree tampering with a government document.

Garcia, the 911 caller, had not previously been charged in the case.

VIDEO: A look at the aftermath of the botched Harding Street drug raid

The legal counsel of Nicholas family released this statement following the FBI's announcement: “We hope the Nicholas family's quest for justice in the death of Rhogena will be expedited by the FBI’s actions today. The investigation of the rogue Harding Street raid and the Houston Police Department must continue as far and wide as necessary. If city officials continue to refuse to disclose what happened in these HPD killings, we hope federal authorities will do so. The federal indictments confirm the breadth and depth of the lies told to justify the raid before and after the death of Rhogena Nicholas.”

The District Attorney's office has reviewed more than 2,000 cases involving Goines and Bryant.

As a result of this raid, which garnered national attention, HPD Chief Art Acevedo announced no-knock warrants will no longer happen in most situations.