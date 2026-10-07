Fayetteville Target evacuated after phone sale ends in attempted theft

The Brief A Target store on Pavilion Parkway in Fayetteville was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an attempted phone theft led to a chase into the store. Police said a victim chased a suspect into the store after having a cell phone forcibly snatched during an arranged sale. Officers took one suspect into custody inside the store, while a second suspect ran away.



A Target store in Fayetteville was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a phone sale went awry and led to a chase into the building, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Target at Pavilion Parkway around 4:45 p.m.

Police said that the victim met two men at the store for a phone sale, but during the exchange, one of the men snatched the phone from the victim. Authorities added the victim then chased the man into the store.

Fayetteville Police added that information provided to dispatch suggested that one of the individuals might be armed. Target employees evacuated the building as a safety precaution, authorities said.

Police said that the victim had a firearm, but never pulled it out.

The suspect was taken into custody. Authorities added that the second man involved in the attempted theft ran away before officers arrived.

Police are still investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect taken into custody or specified the exact charges being filed. Police have also not released a detailed description of the second suspect who ran away.