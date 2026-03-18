Fayetteville data center project halted as developers withdraw appeal

article

The Brief Georgia’s SB 482 targets predatory websites that charge fees to remove arrest photos from the internet. The bill would require the public to provide specific names and notarized affidavits to access police records. Critics argue these new requirements could create a "digital curtain" that hides evidence of police misconduct.



The city of Fayetteville said a pending appeal on a proposed data center off Highway 85 was withdrawn on Wednesday.

What we know:

In a notice posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday, Fayetteville announced that Crow Holdings Development and CHI/Acquisitions, LP officially withdrew its appeal of a decision made earlier this year by the Fayetteville Planning & Zoning Commission.

The data center would have been situated north of the Fayette Pavilion shopping center and bordered by Highway 85, Roberts Road, and W. Fayetteville Road.

After the denial on Jan. 27, the developer had filed an appeal with a hearing before the full city council scheduled for Thursday.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if the developers are looking for another location or if they plan to sell the property.

What's next:

The item is expected to be removed from Thursday’s agenda since the developer has officially withdrawn the appeal.