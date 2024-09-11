Fayetteville man arrested after carjacking, brief chase with kid in car

A Fayetteville man was arrested on Monday afternoon following an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that led to a brief police pursuit, authorities said.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., Fayetteville Police were approached by a woman who reported being assaulted and carjacked in the parking lot of a restaurant along N. Glynn Street just south of Easterbrook Way. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the victim told officers the suspect, a man she did not know, had fled in her vehicle with her child inside.

A search was immediately launched for the vehicle. Officers located the car less than 20 minutes later and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Glynn Street and Forrest Avenue. The driver tried to speed off, prompting a Fayetteville officer to use a PIT maneuver, which brought the vehicle to a halt.

Police say the driver went back to the original parking lot, cruising towards two officers, who were forced to move out of the vehicle’s path to avoid being struck.

Officers were able to box in the vehicle and take the driver into custody. The child was safely recovered.

Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Ervin Jermaine Wallace of Fayetteville. He was booked into the Fayette County Jail on multiple charges.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the initial assault and was treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.