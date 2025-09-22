Blackface at Whitewater High volleyball game sparks outrage, superintendent responds

The Brief Fayette County Schools says it will collaborate with the NAACP for cultural awareness training and review conduct policies to prevent blackface incidents. The NAACP demands decisive action, highlighting the lack of specific policies against blackface in the student code of conduct. Superintendent Patterson apologizes for the blackface incident, acknowledging it as deeply offensive and pledging preventive measures.



Fayette County’s school superintendent is apologizing after visitors in blackface entered a Whitewater High School volleyball game, calling the incident "deeply offensive" and pledging steps to ensure it does not happen again.

Blackface fans at Whitewater High volleyball game

What we know:

Superintendent Jonathan Patterson said in a letter Monday that the group included one non-Whitewater student and several adults whose bodies and faces were painted entirely black. He said administrators confronted the visitors after they entered the gym but acknowledged they should not have been allowed inside in the first place.

A viral photo shows two young men and two young women dressed entirely in black, with one man shirtless, and most of their exposed skin painted black. Each was wearing a white curly or afro-style wig and smiling to show their teeth. Each had a letter on their chest, spelling "YLEE" in the photo.

The principal said none of them attended the school.

According to MaxPreps, the school was playing LaGrange High School.

What we don't know:

School officials have not yet clarified what they mean by "visitors."

It is not clear if they were there to support Whitewater or LaGrange.

It is not known if the individuals face any legal repercussions.

It is not clear if the school district will re-examine its policies.

The names of those involved have not been released.

A motive behind the fan paint has not been revealed.

Fayette County School District policy

Dig deeper:

Fayette County Schools does have a policy that prohibits harassment or discrimination based on race, color or national origin in all school programs and activities, a standard that could apply to the blackface incident at a Whitewater High volleyball game.

NAACP calls for ‘decisive action’ over blackface

What they're saying:

State Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, demanded that Superintendent Jonathan Patterson take "immediate and decisive action" in response to the incident. Jackson said the school system’s policies were too ambiguous and had been used as an excuse for inaction.

"The presence of blackface was an act of profound insensitivity and the Fayette County school system failure to address it was unacceptable," Jackson said. "This is a time for the superintendent to leave. We are here to demand that the superintendent take immediate and decisive action."

Kevin Pratt, president of the Fayette County NAACP, said he had spoken with Patterson multiple times since the incident became public last week. "Our position is clear. We fully condone any acts of inference, hate, racism or intimidation. We stand with our entire community to ensure every student and family is treated equally, respected and protected," Pratt said.

Quentin Poole, the chapter’s vice president, described the episode as a teachable moment. He noted that blackface has a long history of being used to mock and demean African Americans. "It’s ironic that this is the Fayette County Board of Education because this is a teachable moment for our community," Poole said. "Blackout just simply means wearing black, not on your face."

Jackson added that he invited Patterson to join the press conference, but the superintendent declined. When asked about the school principal’s short written statement, Jackson criticized it as "an immediate response for PR" that failed to address long-term solutions.

Pratt said at least two of the individuals in the photo are current Fayette County students, while others are relatives or friends of players. He said there is no policy in the student code of conduct that specifically prohibits blackface, and that the NAACP will meet with the school board Wednesday to recommend changes.

Former Fayette NAACP president Ken Bryant said similar problems had surfaced before, recalling incidents a year ago involving students dressed as monkeys. "One of the biggest things that I’m hoping to see out of this is some kind of sensitivity training so they can understand that this is wrong," Bryant said.

Jackson said he found it troubling that such actions could still take place in 2025. "Why would someone in 2025 do this? In a school where our babies go to learn, when our families go to a volleyball game for entertainment, they shouldn’t be faced with this," he said. "We will not stop until every child in our community feels safe, valued and respected."

Whitewater High principal responds

The other side:

Patterson said Fayette County Schools will work with the NAACP to provide cultural awareness training for employees and event gate workers. He also pledged to review the student code of conduct to determine appropriate actions for preventing similar incidents:

"I want to address a serious concern from our recent athletic event at WHS. A small group of individuals, including one non-Whitewater student and several adults, entered our gym with their bodies and faces painted entirely black. Once they entered the gym, they were quickly addressed by school administration.

"We want to state clearly: it is never acceptable to paint one’s face black. This action is deeply offensive, and it does not reflect the values of our schools or our community. We also recognize that we should have prevented these individuals from entering our athletic facility in this manner, and we regret that we did not do so. We sincerely apologize for the hurt this incident has caused to our students, families, and community.

"Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring this does not happen again. We recognize the need to strengthen the cultural awareness of our employees and gate workers. To that end, we will be working closely with partners, including the NAACP, to provide training and support so that our staff can respond appropriately in the future. We will also review our student code of conduct to determine appropriate actions to ensure this does not occur again.

"Our goal is not only to address this individual incident but also to encourage all to pause, reflect, and recognize how personal choices affect peers, teachers, families, and the broader community."

Whitewater High School principal Krystin Hall released the following letter to parents and guardians on Monday:

"We are aware of the visitors who painted their body including their face black at the Tuesday afternoon volleyball match. None of the individuals in the picture are current Whitewater High School students. As soon as the school administration was made aware of the situation it was addressed. We want to be clear that the actions of the visitors do not reflect the values of our school or community, and we do not condone it in any way. Our school events are meant to be safe, positive, and welcoming experiences for all. We remain committed to upholding respect, inclusivity, and sportsmanship at every event hosted on our campus."

What is Blackface?

Why you should care:

Blackface is the practice of darkening the skin with makeup or paint to mimic Black people, a racist tradition rooted in 19th-century minstrel shows that mocked and stereotyped African Americans. It is now considered offensive and unacceptable because of its history of ridicule and harm.