Fauci estimates COVID-19 vaccine won’t be available until January 2021 or later

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
10
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:30 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:43 PM EDT until THU 4:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

Fauci estimates COVID-19 vaccine won’t be available until January 2021 or later

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX TV Digital Team

Businesses offer holiday deals earlier amid COVID-19 pandemic

Black Friday will look different this year, as businesses choose to put sales online in order to reduce overcrowding at stores.

WASHINGTON - The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t anticipate a COVID-19 vaccine to be available in the U.S. until at least January 2021, if not later, due to several regulatory hurdles still ahead. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday explained that while there are currently five vaccine candidates now in Phase 3 clinical trials — including Moderna and Pfizer, Inc. that are fully enrolled — they must first run until a predetermined number of “events” or infections with the virus have occurred. 

Fauci estimated that the trials are unlikely to reach that point until December. 

Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, and Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill, on Sept. 23, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Graeme Jennings- Pool/

Expand

“Somewhere around December you’ll start to see companies with enough events to have the (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) look at the data, and then it’s up to them to recommend that the company can then move forward,” Fauci said in a live-streamed interview with Dr. Howard Bauchner, the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

By moving forward, “they can apply for an emergency use authorization from the FDA,” Fauci added. 

Fauci estimated that “at least one and maybe two of the five companies” would have enough safety data and prolonged efficacy findings to apply for emergency use by December,

“Exactly when the EUA will be granted – could be January, could be later – we don’t know,” Fauci said.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ timeline is in contrast with statements made by President Donald Trump, who said Oct. 22 during the final presidential debate that a vaccine would be announced “within weeks.”

This week, Pfizer tweaked its timeline for when it will know if its experimental two-dose shot works. 

Company executives had expected data from their 44,000-person international study would show by Oct. 31 how well it prevents coronavirus infections, but on a conference call Tuesday to discuss the company’s third-quarter results, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the answer may not come until next week — possibly after Election Day. 

Two other leading vaccine candidates, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, announced the resumption of U.S. testing last week. Both studies were paused after each company had a volunteer develop a serious health issue, requiring a review of safety data.

In the same interview, Fauci also warned that holiday gatherings should be limited this year — particularly those with older relatives or individuals who are more at risk due to underlying conditions.

“That doesn’t mean everybody should be calling off Thanksgiving. Of course not. But if you’re in a situation where people are vulnerable, and you really want to be safe with them, you might want to not bring them together,” Fauci said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.